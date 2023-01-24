Microsoft and OpenAI Extends partnership: Should we expect something better?

Advertisement

Just a few weeks back, we came across rumors that Microsoft is investing $10 billion into OpenAI which is a popular AI tool like ChatGPT and DALL-E-2. Now, Microsoft is extending its long term partnership with OpenAI through a new multiyear multibillion dollar investment.

Advertisement

While telling about this, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said:

“We formed our partnership with OpenAI around a shared ambition to responsibly advance cutting-edge AI research and democratize AI as a new technology platform. “In this next phase of our partnership, developers and organizations across industries will have access to the best AI infrastructure, models, and toolchain with Azure to build and run their applications.”

Advertisement

With this move, Microsoft is going to witness investments increase in the development and deployment of super computing systems. Under this deal, Microsoft will remain the exclusive cloud partner for OpenAI, whereas Microsoft’s cloud services will power all OpenAI workloads.

Other than this, the company is planning to deploy OpenAI’s models in different enterprises. Other than this, some rumors suggest that the company would be preparing to incorporate Google with ChatGPT integration into Bing search results. Also, the company is integrating some language AI technology into Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook apps.

The company has not disclosed how much it has invested in OpenAI, however, it is thinking to close relationship to commercialize its Azure OpenAI service.

Advertisement

Some of the rumors suggested that Microsoft received 75 percent of OpenAI’s profits.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said:

“The past three years of our partnership have been great, “Microsoft shares our values and we are excited to continue our independent research and work toward creating advanced AI that benefits everyone.” Advertisement

No doubt, this initiative of Microsoft is the best one since i am personal user of OpenAI and company has done wonders while developing it. Let’s see how and when the deal will be closed and what will be the consequences. Also Read: Microsoft to Lay off 10000 Employees By the End of 2023