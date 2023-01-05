Advertisement

According to the latest information, Microsoft is planning to incorporate the OpenAI software powering ChatGPT into Bing. This integration will help the company catch up to Google. Back in 2019, Microsoft invested $1 billion in OpenAI. Now, The Information is reporting that Microsoft’s initial investment included an agreement to incorporate some aspects of GPT into Bing.

Microsoft Bing With ChatGPT will Reportedly Launch In March

OpenAI developed GPT as a language model that uses deep learning to generate human-like text responses. By the end of last year, the company launched a program called ChatGPT. This technology gained huge popularity due to its ability to return responses that seem like they were written by actual people. ChatGPT is free for now, but OpenAI intends to charge for its use in the future.

It is unclear at this point what GPT integration would mean for Bing. It doesn’t have the capability to scrape the internet for results, so Microsoft will still use its own search engine technology. However, The Information reported that this technology could help Bing present results to users in a friendlier way.

Another report revealed that Microsoft could use the technology to present search results as full-sentence answers with the source for the information. If Bing suggests related queries to the original one, GPT could explain their relevance in a meaningful manner. Moreover, this technology could help Bing suggest better keywords or key phrases to users.

The reports are also claiming that Microsoft could launch GPT integration as soon as this March. Microsoft has not revealed any information regarding this yet. But we will update you about it in the near future.

