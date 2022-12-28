Microsoft Automated Excel by Launching formula suggestions & formula by example feature

Microsoft is making Excel’s autocomplete even smarter. This change will be initially made in the web version that comes with Microsoft 365. In order to make the overall system swift, it announced formula suggestions and formula by example. Both the feature have automated things that users previously used to do manually.

Advertisement

Formula suggestions are the best thing that can be provided by the company. For instance, if you have added an equal sign, excel for web will try to intelligently suggest what type of formula you should be using. Excel will analyze it with respect to the data that is added. for example, it you have added the quarterly sales numbers and the column at the end labeled “total,” Excel might suggest summing the range of cells.

This feature currently works in English and will suggest sum, average, count, counta, min, and max formulas.

Advertisement

Another feature named, Formula by Example is similar to the Flash Fill feature, and it automatically detects the pattern in data and fills out the rest of the column. The video below from Microsoft gives an idea of how this feature will work by detecting a pattern where you’re combing information from cells.

I have not received both features yet, but the company has announced that it has started rolling out these features which means that we will be receiving it the in a couple of weeks.

Advertisement

Also Read: Here are All the New Features Microsoft Excel Gets in August 2022