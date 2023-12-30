Microsoft Copilot App Is Now Available For iOS Users

For all those unaware, Microsoft Copilot is a chat assistant powered by OpenAI, GPT-4, and DALLE 3. It was previously available for desktop Chrome users. However, the good piece of the news is that Microsoft has rolled out the Copilot app for its AI chatbot on iOS and iPadOS. This move came just days after Microsoft introduced a Copilot app on Android.

Microsoft Copilot App Has Finally Made Its Way To the Apple App Store

All iPhone and iPad users can enjoy the full Copliot experience on this new App. Both versions of the app are available to download from the Apple App Store. The AI Chatbot can generate images, or summarize text. It can do everything from drafting emails to updating a job resume. It would not be wrong to say that the app will provide the full Copilot experience.