Microsoft Copilot App Is Now Available For iOS Users
For all those unaware, Microsoft Copilot is a chat assistant powered by OpenAI, GPT-4, and DALLE 3. It was previously available for desktop Chrome users. However, the good piece of the news is that Microsoft has rolled out the Copilot app for its AI chatbot on iOS and iPadOS. This move came just days after Microsoft introduced a Copilot app on Android.
Microsoft Copilot App Has Finally Made Its Way To the Apple App Store
All iPhone and iPad users can enjoy the full Copliot experience on this new App. Both versions of the app are available to download from the Apple App Store. The AI Chatbot can generate images, or summarize text. It can do everything from drafting emails to updating a job resume. It would not be wrong to say that the app will provide the full Copilot experience.
The app will give you access to Microsoft Copilot (formerly Bing Chat). It is pertinent to mention that it works similarly to OpenAI’s ChatGPT mobile app. It lets you ask questions, draft emails, and summarize text. Moreover, you can also create images through an integration with the text-to-image generator DALL-E3. The free version of ChatGPT runs GPT-3.5. On the contrary, Copilot allows access to GPT-4 which is the latest large language model (LLM) from OpenAI. The best part is that you don’t have to pay for a subscription.
Microsoft’s strategy to rebrand Bing Chat to Copilot hints that the company is moving toward offering a standalone experience just like ChatGPT. The company rolled out apps on Android and Apple phones. Together with that, it also created a web experience for Copilot that’s different from Bing.
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore Now