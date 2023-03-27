Microsoft Limits Access to AI Technology Used by Bing-Driven Search Engines

Advertisement

Artificial intelligence has made remarkable strides in recent times, with examples of AI passing law exams and even assisting in court cases. However, with such progress comes competition between companies seeking to profit from this latest technology boom. According to a report, Microsoft is taking steps to ensure that its Bing search engine is not used by rival companies to power their AI chatbots. Microsoft has reportedly informed two Bing-driven search engines that they will be limiting access to Microsoft-owned AI technology.

In case of non-compliance:

If these companies fail to comply, Microsoft has threatened to pull the plug completely. The exact identity of the companies in question is unknown, but we do know that Bing has links to platforms such as Yahoo, DuckDuckGo, and You.com.

Bing-Driven Search Engines to Face Limitations

While the extent of Bing’s arsenal used by each off-shoot varies, its integration allows these programs to collect information more quickly than they would be able to do so independently. Thus, a withdrawal of access to Microsoft-owned AI technology could have a severe impact on these companies. Microsoft is cautious about sharing its AI technology, as it does not want competitors to use Bing to fuel their own AI chatbots.

According to reports, Microsoft suspects that one or more of these companies may be breaching their contract by using Bing beyond the agreed-upon limits. If this is true, the offending search engine could be removed from Microsoft’s platform. Although the company has issued a cease-and-desist-like warning, it remains unclear whether the unidentified search engine has ceased its alleged breach of contract.

However, as the AI boom continues to gather pace, questions have arisen about the fundamental design of AI and whether it will indeed benefit humanity. Nevertheless, ChatGPT and other programs have already demonstrated an impressive ability to learn, even surpassing human college students in some cases. ChatGPT has even shown a playful side, offering its take on why the movie Shazam: Fury of the Gods struggled at the box office, adding to its already impressive list of achievements.

