Microsoft Outlook Spam Filter Issue Resolved!

Outlook users have been getting slammed with spam since yesterday however, the good piece of news is that now the issue has been resolved.

Microsoft Outlook has not been working in the way it should. It was having some issues related to spam filters. Several reports from all over the world poured in claiming that the client’s spam filters are not blocking spam messages.

Stardock Vice President, Brad Sams, posted on Twitter this morning about the ongoing Outlook problems, tweeting:

Advertisement

“Did Outlook wake up today and decide ‘today’s the day we turn off the spam filters?'”

The point notable was that Microsoft’s Outlook community forums got filled up with messages about spam filter issues. Some users even stated that their Hotmail inboxes are also filling up with spam messages. Initially, Microsoft did not issue an official comment on the breakdown in Outlook spam filters. There was no idea whether there will be a new update in order to resolve the issue or what.

Advertisement

The point worth mentioning here is that in our brief testing, we came to know that spam is not filtered on Outlook on the web ( ). However, if you open the Outlook client app, the messages are properly filtered. It is then synced to where the spam messages are marked as Junk Mail.

The good part of the news is that you don’t have to worry about this issue anymore. Recently, Microsoft sent messages to some users around 5:30 pm Eastern time on Twitter. They clearly stated that the Outlook spam issue ” has been resolved.” However, the company did not state the reason for the original error.