YouTube Is Testing New Tools For Podcasts Via ‘Feature Experiment’

Youtube has been working on new features in order to improve users’ experience. We all know that it’s now a while since YouTube has its sights set on podcasts. Recent reports claim that the company is now taking a considerable step in that direction as well. A set of new tools is under testing by the company for Youtube podcasts.

The company is Testing Adding Youtube Podcasts to the ‘Create Button’ Alongside Other new tools

The point worth mentioning here is that YouTube quietly launched its latest “feature experiment” last week. This all-new experiment aims at testing out new tools for podcasts. The fact is that all these new tools that YouTube is testing right now encompass pretty much everything a Youtube creator would require to roll out podcasts on the platform, even if it is uploading or showing analytical data.

YouTube has further explained that those in the test will get the option to upload a podcast under the “create” button. This button currently shows options for uploading a video, creating a text post, or starting a live stream but soon it will also get an option for podcasts as well. In addition to that, creators will also see podcasts under a new “Podcasts tab” in the context menu as well. Moreover, all the existing playlists will be able to be set as podcasts using a new option in the three-dots menu.

The point notable here is that YouTube Studio will also be able to show podcast analytics, at least on a desktop. These analytics are tipped to include performance, audience numbers, and revenue insights.

In order to make it easier for Youtube creators to distribute their podcasts on YouTube, we're running an experiment that allows you to create a podcast or set an existing playlist as a podcast within Studio. If you're a creator in the experiment, you'll be able to: 1) upload a podcast by selecting Create > New podcast 2) view all your podcasts in the Content menu under a new Podcasts tab 3) mark existing playlists as podcasts by selecting three dot menu > Set as podcast. In additon, You'll also be able to measure your podcasts in analytics, where you'll see a set of tabs with performance, audience and revenue insights for each podcast show.

Right now, a “small number” of creators will see these changes, however, let me tell you that these changes will only appear on the desktop. YouTube first hinted about the podcast’s ambitions in 2021. At that time, a report detailed some of the company’s plans. After that, in 2022, YouTube added a dedicated page for podcasts together with a guide with best practices for podcasting on YouTube.

