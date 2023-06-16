Microsoft Says Goodbye To Xbox One Games!!!

According to the latest reports, Microsoft has stopped making Xbox One Games. If you watched the Microsoft showcase last Sunday, you may have noticed there was no mention of new games coming to the Xbox One. The reason is that Microsoft is finally moving on from the last generation. So, there will be no new games for the Xbox One in the future. There Will Be No New Xbox One Games

The Redmond-based firm, Microsoft is now shifting its attention towards the Xbox Series X/S exclusively. In an interview, Xbox Game Studio Chief Matt Booty confirmed that the company has stopped making games for Xbox One. Let me tell you that Xbox and PlayStation preferred to extend the lives of their older platforms by releasing new first-party games on their older hardware. However, it seems like Microsoft is putting an end to that. According to them, no internal Game Studios teams are working on games for last-gen consoles. It was being said:

“We’ve moved on to Gen 9”

The point worth mentioning here is that Microsoft is moving on but it’s not entirely abandoning the Xbox One. Booty says the company will still support ongoing games like Minecraft. Moreover, the new first-party games are still playable on it due to its cloud streaming technology. Booty stated: “That’s how we’re going to maintain support,”