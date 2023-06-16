New EU Regulation Hints At The Return Of Replaceable Smartphone Batteries

Reports claim that a new EU law will allow users to replace batteries on their phones themselves by making it easy to access. The European Parliament even voted unanimously to ban the use of glue. They have been forcing companies to make such smartphones that allow users to “easily remove and replace” batteries.

No doubt, this new EU regulation will make batteries not just more friendly to the environment, but also to their users. Not using adhesive means users will be able to replace batteries themselves. The new law directs manufacturers from selling phones that require special tools or training to open the phone to replace or access your battery. The point worth mentioning here is that this will take some time before all this is ready to be enforced, so don’t expect thorough change until at least 2027.

There’s a pretty chance that we could see this regulation influencing the use of adhesives in other parts of phone manufacturing. One analysis proposes this could discourage companies from gluing all their display parts together. It will no doubt, make repairs more economical and environmentally friendly. This ruling is expected to have a huge effect on phones being sold in markets even outside the EU. We are also anxious to see if something similar happens with the EU’s effort to enforce USB-C as the standard for charging all phones.