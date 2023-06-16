New EU Regulation Hints At The Return Of Replaceable Smartphone Batteries

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Jun 16, 2023
Smartphone Batteries

We all know that Smartphone batteries used to be very easy to get at. All you need to do was to give your rear panel a slight jerk to get at the battery, which then popped right out. However, things changed over time, bringing us sleeker handsets at the cost of battery accessibility. Smartphone makers started sealing things up tight with lots of glue and just generally preventing any attempt at DIY repairs. The interesting piece of news is that now EU Parliament has recently passed a regulation that vows to make batteries once again easy to access and service.

EU Parliament Wants To Bring Replaceable Smartphone Batteries Again

Reports claim that a new EU law will allow users to replace batteries on their phones themselves by making it easy to access. The European Parliament even voted unanimously to ban the use of glue. They have been forcing companies to make such smartphones that allow users to “easily remove and replace” batteries.

No doubt, this new EU regulation will make batteries not just more friendly to the environment, but also to their users. Not using adhesive means users will be able to replace batteries themselves. The new law directs manufacturers from selling phones that require special tools or training to open the phone to replace or access your battery. The point worth mentioning here is that this will take some time before all this is ready to be enforced, so don’t expect thorough change until at least 2027.

There’s a pretty chance that we could see this regulation influencing the use of adhesives in other parts of phone manufacturing. One analysis proposes this could discourage companies from gluing all their display parts together. It will no doubt, make repairs more economical and environmentally friendly. This ruling is expected to have a huge effect on phones being sold in markets even outside the EU. We are also anxious to see if something similar happens with the EU’s effort to enforce USB-C as the standard for charging all phones.

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Jun 16, 2023
Photo of Laiba Mohsin

Laiba Mohsin

Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>