New EU Regulation Hints At The Return Of Replaceable Smartphone Batteries
We all know that Smartphone batteries used to be very easy to get at. All you need to do was to give your rear panel a slight jerk to get at the battery, which then popped right out. However, things changed over time, bringing us sleeker handsets at the cost of battery accessibility. Smartphone makers started sealing things up tight with lots of glue and just generally preventing any attempt at DIY repairs. The interesting piece of news is that now EU Parliament has recently passed a regulation that vows to make batteries once again easy to access and service.