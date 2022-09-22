Microsoft is hosting a launch event for its Surface product brand at 7 a.m. PT on October 12. Unfortunately, there are only a few details about what devices will be announced at the event. However, some reports have revealed that Microsoft will showcase the Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 laptop-tablet hybrid, and Surface Studio 3 desktop. There are some reports that it will be an online event instead of the in-person event.

Microsoft Confirms Surface Event for October 12, Surface Pro 9 expected

Some recent reports indicate that the Surface Pro 9 has appeared on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), suggesting that it is near launch. According to the FCC documentation, the “portable computing device” will be ARM-based and have 5G capabilities. It will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor. Other features might include a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, with rounded edges and a thinner frame.

On the other hand, the upcoming Surface Laptop 5 series will come with Intel processors as opposed to AMD. Pricing for the variants in the series might include $1,180 (€1,200) for a 13.5-inch model and approximately $1,475 (€1,500) for a 15-inch model.

Some other reports further reveal that Surface Laptop 5 will have a 120Hz display and Thunderbolt 4. There will be additional ports including a USB-C port, with USB 4.0, and finishes of Alcantara and metal.

Accessories for the Surface Studio 3, including a Surface Pen, Mouse, and Keyboard with functionality-upgraded keys also leaked earlier this month.

Not only Microsoft, but some other companies are also busy in launching their products. Just recently, Apple hosted its fall event to announce the iPhone 14 series and Apple watch models. It will organize another event very soon to launch its MacBook models.

