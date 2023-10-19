Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs showcases smart e-voting system at GITEX Global 2023

The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (MFNCA) is showcasing its smart e-voting systems during its participation in the 43rd edition of GITEX Global 2023, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 16-20 October 2023.

The system provides a comprehensive and innovative digital platform for voting in the Federal National Council (FNC) elections. It was developed for the 2023 elections, providing the highest standards of accuracy, transparency, and confidentiality. Voters can cast their ballots remotely using a smart application or a digital platform, or vote using electronic voting devices available in election centres across the UAE.

The Ministry’s participation in GITEX aims to introduce innovative digital initiatives that enhance parliamentary work in the UAE. It is part of the ongoing efforts to raise political awareness, promote a culture of political participation, maintain the UAE’s march towards excellence, and align with the leadership’s vision, which emphasises the active involvement of citizens in the decision-making process as one of its top priorities.

The smart voting system – or remote voting system – allows voters to cast their ballots in the UAE and abroad through the dedicated election application, available from the Apple App Store and Google Play. The electronic voting device, one of the Ministry’s leading technological innovations, allows voters to cast their ballots at election centres. The system is a key contributor to the success and excellence of electoral processes.

The smart e-voting system is compliant with the UAE’s cybersecurity policies and standards, adhering to the highest security standards necessary to ensure the security of digital services and the integrity of elections.

These systems form part of the innovative digital initiatives launched by the MFNCA to optimise the use of advanced technologies to enhance its operations and roles, which include functioning as the General Secretariat of the National Election Committee (NEC), where it works to reach out to all segments of the community. The Ministry also works to incorporate the latest digital innovations to continue upgrading parliamentary work and achieving high levels of customer satisfaction and happiness.

The GITEX Global 2023 exhibition is the most prominent technological event in the region and the world, and the largest trade and technology exhibition in the Middle East and North Africa. The event is held annually and hosts many of the world’s leading technology companies.

