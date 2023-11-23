Misinformation About Israel-Palestine War Causes Huge Problems for X

In recent times, X has been subjected to increased scrutiny because of the hate speech and misinformation being propagated on the platform. Due to these reasons, the European Union (EU) has decided to stop advertising on X. If X fails to get rid of misinformation and hate speech, then the EU can reportedly take more strict measures, including the imposition of a fine of more than $100 million on X.

In this regard, a European Commission spokesperson, Johannes Bahrke, said,

We have seen an alarming increase in disinformation and hate speech on several social media platforms in recent weeks.

Furthermore, Bahrke said that the commission had urged EU institutions “to refrain from advertising” on platforms where such content was present.

The European Commission asked X to render details of the measures it was taking to fight the spread of “illegal content and disinformation” on its platform, a few days after Hamas attacked Israel. In response, the commission is currently reviewing the response of X and deciding its next action plan. It has also asked TikTok and Meta for similar information.

It is pertinent to mention here that social media companies operating in the EU are obligated to follow the Digital Services Act, which aims to regulate big tech companies in a more stringent manner and safeguard people’s rights online.

