Modern Warfare III Reveals PC Features in New Trailer

Next month, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is going to launch on PC and both current and previous-generation gaming consoles. Activision has unveiled the PC-specific features of the game through its latest trailer, showcasing its impressive 4K support.

Mark your calendars for the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on November 10th, 2023. PC enthusiasts can acquire the game for $69.99 from either Steam or Activision Blizzard’s Battle.net platform. The game’s newly-released PC trailer highlights its compatibility with 4K resolution and ultra-widescreen displays. Additionally, the title offers support for Nvidia DLSS 3 sampling, and Nvidia Reflex latency reduction. It is fortified with Activision’s robust Ricochet anti-cheat system.

Notably, the game boasts an extensive array of over 500 customization options on PC, some of which are showcased in the trailer. Furthermore, Activision underscores that the footage in the trailer was captured on a PC equipped with a GeForce RTX graphics card.

The trailer also unveils some of the key features that will be accessible to all players across different platforms. One such exciting addition is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’s Zombies mode, which is a novelty in the Modern Warfare series. This iteration of Zombies offers a squad-based extraction mode. It expands upon the enduring Dark Aether narrative that has been a hallmark of the franchise for years.

Although Activision has not officially disclosed the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Modern Warfare III. However, eager gamers can participate in the game’s open beta starting today. The game is available to all PlayStation users and those who pre-ordered on Xbox and PC. Moreover, from October 14th to 16th, gamers on all platforms can dive into the action, providing PC players an ideal opportunity to assess their systems’ capabilities for the upcoming game.

