Activision Has No Plans To Bring Diablo 4 or Modern Warfare 3 To Xbox Game Pass This Year

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Oct 10, 2023
There have been many questions in the minds of Game Pass subscribers about whether they will be able to play Diablo IV and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on Xbox or not. UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is expected to give its final verdict this week, after which Microsoft will finalize its purchase of Activision Blizzard. Meanwhile, fans have been anxious to know if Activision plans to bring the likes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Diablo 4 to Xbox Game Pass. Recent reports claim that Activision has no plans to bring both games to Xbox.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 & Diablo 4 Won’t be Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Activision posted a message on Twitter stating:

“As we continue to work toward regulatory approval of the Microsoft deal, we’ve been getting some questions about whether our upcoming and recently launched games will be available via Game Pass. While we do not have plans to put Modern Warfare® III or Diablo IV into Game Pass this year, once the deal closes, we expect to start working with Xbox to bring our titles to more players around the globe. And we hope that we will begin adding games to Game Pass sometime in the course of next year.”

It would not be wrong to say that CMA has been a giant obstacle for Microsoft. It tried to block the acquisition deal back in April. At the time, it was expected to potentially damage competition in the gaming market. In an attempt to lock the deal, Microsoft even decided to sell the streaming rights to all Activision Blizzard games – across both PC and console platforms to Ubisoft. However, the UK regulator stated that this would substantially address previous concerns and open the door to the deal being cleared.

Let’s see what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates.

