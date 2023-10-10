Activision Has No Plans To Bring Diablo 4 or Modern Warfare 3 To Xbox Game Pass This Year
There have been many questions in the minds of Game Pass subscribers about whether they will be able to play Diablo IV and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on Xbox or not. UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is expected to give its final verdict this week, after which Microsoft will finalize its purchase of Activision Blizzard. Meanwhile, fans have been anxious to know if Activision plans to bring the likes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Diablo 4 to Xbox Game Pass. Recent reports claim that Activision has no plans to bring both games to Xbox.