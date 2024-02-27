MoiTT Initiates Groundbreaking National Cyber Security Framework

Cybersecurity holds the utmost importance in the age of emerging cyber threats. In this regard, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is overseeing the establishment of a comprehensive national cyber security framework. This initiative aims to protect its citizens, businesses, and other important sectors from malicious cyber activities.

As per the officials in the MoiTT, the heart of this framework lies in the setting up of a dedicated National Cyber Security Agency (NSCA), which can play a vital role in coordinating cyber security efforts at the federal level. The NCSA will be heading a tiered structure that is comprised of the National Computer Emergency Response Team (NCERT), Computer Emergency Response Team Council (CERT Council), Sectoral CERTs, and Provincial CERTs. These teams will ensure a robust and cohesive protection mechanism across different administrative levels.

The ministry officials further said that intensive consultations are already taking place to shape this ambitious framework. It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has approved the setting up of the National CERT, marking a significant milestone in the country’s journey toward cyber resilience.

In the coming days, the Ministry is expected to issue notifications formalizing the establishment of the National CERT. More importantly, the upcoming CERT Council, which is seen as the apex body overseeing coordination and collaboration among the diverse cyber defense entities, will act as a linchpin in producing a unified response to cyber attacks of national significance.

The Cyber Council aims to elevate Pakistan’s cyber defense posture to new heights by promoting synergy among stakeholders and through the utilization of cutting-edge technologies.