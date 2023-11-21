MoITT Seeks ECP’s Approval for Appointment of New PSEB CEO

The former CEO of the Pakistan Software Export Board, Ali Raza, resigned from his post about a month ago, and since then the position has been left vacant. In this regard, the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoiTT) has approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the appointment of the CEO of the PSEB.

According to sources, the Ministry of IT and Telecom has requested that the Election Commission issue an NOC for the appointment of the new CEO of PSEB.

The summary of the selection of Ali Raza as CEO of the PSEB was sent to the previous government. On April 20, 2023, the federal cabinet of the time endorsed his appointment as CEO of the board.

Ali Raza resigned from his post after six months of his appointment. Now, for the appointment of a new CEO, a fresh selection procedure will be initiated instead of sending the summary of the second candidate from the previous panel.

The process of appointing the new CEO of PSEB will begin after receiving the NOC from the Election Commission. The role of the PSEB is vital in boosting the IT exports of the country and rendering facilities to IT companies and freelancers.

Also read:

Game Changer: PSEB Enhances IT Export Framework in Pakistan