MoiTT to Finalize Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework Soon

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom (MoiTT) is preparing to approve the “Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework,” which will reduce telecom operators’ operational costs and enhance service quality. Syed Aminul Haque, the federal minister for information technology, presided over a consultation on the Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework.

Secretary of Information Technology Mohsin Mushtaq, Member of Telecom Muhammad Omar Malik, a representative of cellular mobile operators (CMOs), and officials from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) attended the meeting.

Federal Minister for IT Syed Aminul Haque stated in his address that the Ministry of IT and Telecom will take all actions feasible for the benefit of the country and its residents.

The minister stated that the Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework will be finalized shortly. The framework will help in reducing telecom operators’ operational expenses and, on the other, it will assist in enhancing service quality and solving customer complaints.

Furthermore, the minister stated that collaborative efforts are required to deliver quality telecommunications services to the public and that it is our job to protect the interests of mobile operators and the general public. The attendees of the meeting lauded the efforts of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications for addressing this pressing issue.

It is pertinent to mention here that Telecom infrastructure sharing can also have positive environmental benefits. By reducing the need for each telecom operator to invest in their own infrastructure, the amount of waste and energy used in the construction and maintenance of telecom infrastructure can be reduced.

