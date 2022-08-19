Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-Ul-Haque has said that MoITT is making a major change in the decades old Policing system through its “Crime Analytics and Smart Policing in Pakistan (CASPP)” initiative. Under this scheme, the Police systems of Punjab are being rolled out across Pakistan, in order to have a unified and integrated Policing system. In his statement regarding Inter Provincial Conference on CRIME ANALYTICS SMART POLICING IN PAKISTAN (CASPP) FOR A DIGITAL AGE, held on Friday at local Hotel in Karachi.

Advertisement

Syed Amin-Ul-Haque stated that the Government of Pakistan (GOP) strives to improve its citizens’ quality of life and economic well-being by ensuring availability of accessible, affordable, reliable, universal and high quality ICT services. “Crime Analytics and Smart Policing” project was initiated and funded by Ministry of IT & Telecom, executed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). The main objective of the project was to roll out the Technology initiatives of Police in Provincial capitals and develop an analytics umbrella for predictive policing.

MoiTT to Make a Major Change in Policing System Through CASPP

“In the first phase, the different core systems have been implemented in the Provincial Capitals of Pakistan (including Karachi, Islamabad, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad and Quetta) under MoITT’s ‘Crime Analytics and Smart Policing in Pakistan (CASPP)’ initiative”, He further stated.

Describing the different cores of the Project, Minister stated; through Police Station Record Management System: The 25 registers of the Police Station including register 1, the FIR has been automated. So far, 169,377 FIRs have been entered in these provincial capitals. This is aimed to lead to greater efficiency and consistency of data related to crimes and criminals and enhanced transparency.

With Human Resource Management System – HRMIS: HR system of the police departments has been automated and integrated with all the allied systems including the Police Station record management System. This has resulted in automated order generation, transfers, postings etc. So far, all the HR of Sind, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Baluchistan have been entered amounting to 174,023 service rolls. The process of automated order generation has also started and so far 16,131 orders have been generated.

Complaints Management System – CMS: A hassle free Complaint Submitting process for the Public at the Police Station level has been introduced. They can submit their complaints through CMS system without any questions being asked. With 895,899 complaints added so far, this system would ensure digital inclusion.

Criminal Record Office – CRO: System is used for criminal record management and identification of criminals by using biometrics, physical appearance and previous crime history. This record helps the police to identify criminals through a hassle free process and facilitates in the providing services such as issuance of Character certificates to public and Criminal Record to the Criminal Justice System. With the help of this system, 524,030 criminal records have been registered so far.

Police Khidmat Markaz – PKM: centers have been established as a confidence building measure between police and public. Fourteen services are being provided at these centers.

Hotel Eye: is a web-application developed to log check-ins/ check-outs at hotels. It saves personal data of the visitor including CNIC and other mandatory details. In case a criminal record checks in, this system facilitates the police by sending a notification for prompt action as it is integrated with Nadra, PSRMS and CRO. A total of 3,368,732 guests entries have been recorded in the provincial capitals.

Tenant Registration System: As the name suggests, this system keeps a digital record of tenants facilitating in registration process and monitoring of tenants. This system is integrated with CRO and PSRMS; hence it greatly helps the police in searching records of suspects. This system is actively live in Karachi with a total of 260,128 entries. Facilitation by MoITT: – Latest Hardware: MoITT’s has filled in the need for sourcing the provision of latest hardware to police stations across the provincial capitals, thereby enhancing the capacity of the departments. –

Unified Platform: With the help of MoITT’s initiative, all provinces will be connected to though one single platform leading to smooth inter-provincial coordination. This will help the provinces in making effective and robust policing rules and regulations at national level and above all, it will assist in better decision-making.

Highlighted the overall impact of the “Crime Analytics and Smart Policing in Pakistan (CASPP)”, the Federal IT Minister stated that the establishment of the first National Criminal Database with 1.5 million criminal profiles and first National Crimes Database with 6.5 M Crimes Recorded, Initiation of the first Integrated Criminal Justice System, Development of the first AI based Predictive Policing Systems, Improved service delivery to public, Provision of a platform for research and development. Integration of all systems will help various departments to coordination and help in effective decision-making, improved e-Governance – Reducing paper work is expected to contribute to green IT.

“With these great improvements within the Police Departments, great response has been received from the Public and MoITT plans to increase the scope of these initiatives in other cities across Pakistan”, IT Minister stated.

The Ceremony was attended by Deputy Inspector Generals and Head of Police IT Departments from all four provinces, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan, Director National Police Bureaus,, Official from Ministry of IT and Telecom and PITB.

Check out? MoITT to Auction Top-Up 3G/4G Spectrum