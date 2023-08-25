Moto G54 Will Launch On September 5

Motorola has been working on a bunch of new handsets since the beginning of this year. A few days back, Motorola revealed that it will launch the Moto G84 in India on Friday. According to the latest reports, we also came to know about the arrival of another midrange Motorola Phone. According to the Chinese division of the company on Weibo, the Moto G54 launch is set to be on September 5.

Moto G54 Launch Date Is Set To Be Sep 5

The upcoming Motorola phone also appeared in some leaked renders earlier this month. After that, it got listed by TENAA, confirming some key specs and features. As per specs, there will be a simple dual-camera design on the back of the Moto G54. Together with that, there will be a dent on the side of the power key which means it will double as a fingerprint scanner. Reports claim that the LCD panel is likely retained. There will be a battery of 4,850 mAh to keep the lights on. It is tipped to be the minimal charge; the typical will definitely be 5,000 mAh.

There have been no further words regarding the handset yet. However, we expect a 50 MP main camera and a 16 MP selfie snapper. Moreover, the smartphone is expected to have up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

Let me tell you that the predecessor Moto G53 was launched in China back in December 2022. Then it went official in the global markets 1.5 months later. If Motorola follows the same trend then Moto fans around the globe might have to wait until October for the Moto G54 to come.

