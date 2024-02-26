Motorola Reveals Bendable Phone For Wrists At MWC

The smartphone maker, Motorola introduced the Adaptive Display concept last October. However, at that time, we only got to see a few press shots of the craziest concept. In a significant development, the bendable phone concept took another small step toward reality at MWC. It is pertinent to mention here that there have been no details about the product itself. All we know is that it bends around your wrist. Isn’t it crazy?

Motorola Concept Phone Unveiled At MWC

We still do have a handful of details about the concept phone. The display size is 6.9 inches and the screen is a plastic-based pOLED. From the front, the handset is slightly elongated, however, otherwise, it looks like a regular smartphone. When you turn it around you realize that something is different. The back of the Motorola Phone is made of multiple segments covered with a woven textile material just like gym equipment. The entire body of the phone is soft because it needs to bend inwards. A metal or plastic unibody like a typical phone is impossible in this case.

The smartphone contains multiple hinges, so that, it can bend into different shapes. You can make a little tent of it which could come in handy if you want to watch a small video. You can turn the bottom part to make it stand kind of upright. Lastly, you can wrap it around your wrist and turn it into a clumpy smartwatch. However, the most notable thing is that you need to wear a separate magnetic bracelet. It will keep the device tight otherwise the fit is too loose.

At MWC 2024, a Motorola representative who demoed the Adaptive Display for people had it wrapped around her wrists. She was able to shake and move her arms without any issues. Motorola hasn’t considered creating a special interface for this mode. However, the question arises what’s the point of introducing such a concept if Adaptive Display is too chunky and too rigid to work as a smartwatch? Motorola isn’t the only player working on flexible displays. Samsung showcased imaginative OLED concepts at CES 2024. There are many other smartphone makers as well tipped to be working on new concepts. It seems as if the future of phones is quite flexible. What do you think?