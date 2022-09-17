Naseem Shah joins a ‘Million’ club on Instagram

Naseem Shah quickly surpassed 1 million Instagram followers following his excellent T20I debut in Asia Cup 2022.

Naseem Shah, 19, has officially joined the 1 million club after his Instagram following increased following his outstanding performance in the tournament. On his debut, Naseem spearheaded Pakistan’s pace attack against India, becoming an overnight phenomenon in Pakistan, with millions of people talking about him. Other countries, like India, expressed interest in the young runner online.

As a result, Naseem Shah’s fan base has grown dramatically in September. The youthful pacer, wo had roughly 400,000 followers before the Asia Cup, now has one million.

Following his match-winning sixes against Afghanistan in the final over, Naseem Shah gained a tremendous fan base. Before that match, the young pacer had roughly 484,000 followers, but when Naseem Shah hammered those powerful strokes, the number soared to 728,000.

Aside from being an effective bowler, Shah demonstrated that he is no slouch with the bat. In the penultimate over of Afghanistan’s match against Pakistan in Sharjah, Shah smacked two sixes off Fazalhaq Farooqi.

With Pakistan needing 11 runs off the final over, Naseem smashed the left-arm bowler for two massive sixes, helping Pakistan victory with four balls to spare. Shah remained undefeated on 14 off four balls, including two sixes.