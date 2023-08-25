Cheaters Trend Went Viral on X after Pak/Afg Match – Here’s why?

#Cheaters is a top trend on X (formerly Twitter) in Pakistan today. Yesterday, a thrilling cricket match took place between the teams of Pakistan and Afghanistan. It was truly a nail-biting encounter in which Pakistan emerged as the victorious team. However, the spirit of the game was put down by the Afghani bowler in the last over of the game. He ran out the in-form Shadab Khan (standing at the non-striker end) while taking action to bowl. Still, with the last wicket remaining, Naseem Shah hit 11 runs in the last over to seal the match for Pakistan.

The social media platform X (formerly Twitter) was stormed by different memes under the #cheaters trend depicting the awful runout of Shadab by Farooqi (Afghani bowler).

Official Father of Afghanistan… 💪

Cry louder Afgand and haters

You pathetic people… Afgands, you losers, cheaters, shameless team without game spirit.

Just like your idiot idols….

Use Burnol now you Piece of Shit…#PakvsAfg #NaseemShah #Mankad #NoBall #Cheaters pic.twitter.com/03384Wcd5y — Muhammad Qaiser Mehmood (@real_qaiser) August 24, 2023

There are many more funny tweets under #cheaters which you can see by clicking on this link. Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that the final match of the series is going to take place tomorrow with Pakistan looking to whitewash it and enter the Asia Cup with high spirits.

