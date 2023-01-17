Netflix iPhone App Gets A Refreshed Interface

Advertisement

The streaming giant Netflix has recently released an update to its iOS app. The all-new refreshed interface is just amazing. You can now enjoy it on the Netflix iPhone App. The new interface boasts new, more fluid animations, including parallax effects to move elements around as the user moves the iPhone. Isn’t it amazing?

When anyone opens the Netflix app on their iPhone, they’ll see a big card promoting a movie or series available on the platform. Let me tell you that this card moves with a parallax effect using the iPhone’s accelerometer. Wow! However, that’s only part of the redesign. The point worth mentioning here is that it’s now even easier to filter content by category, switch between profiles, or even use search no matter what part of the Netflix app you’re browsing through.

In addition to this, if you tap on a movie or show, its front cover expands to show all the details regarding it. The best part is that the Coming Soon tab has also been redesigned. It is now called “What’s New,” so it also shows recommended content for the user.

The former Netflix UI designer Janum Trivedi, who worked on the new interface for the Netflix iPhone app stated:

“I’ve been leading a UI refresh to make Netflix feel more fluid, delightful, and polished. Today, all that work shipped,”

He even shared a brief video showing the new interface, which comes with a handful of new features. The latest Netflix app update has:

The new billboard layout responds as you move your phone, with a subtle lighting effect

Beautiful wallpaper gradients that are created on the fly from the art

A new card transition that’s fully interruptible/interactive

New launch/profile animations, haptics, and much more!

The most interesting piece of info is that the former Netflix employee also suggested that the streaming giant is “giving it some love” for the Apple TV version of its app as well. So, it seems that Netflix will also have a new interface for tvOS in the coming days. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next.

