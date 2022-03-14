Netflix Price Raise: The company rolls out its new price for 2022

The Netflix price rise is just here for its subscribers. As a result, subscribers in the United Kingdom and Asia will soon begin to notice these considerably inflated monthly prices. They will apply to all of the streaming giant’s plan options in both markets.

Original movies like tick, tick… BOOM! and The Power of the Dog may be found on the streaming site, as well as original TV shows including Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Love is Blind, and Russian Doll.

This revised fee structure is effective immediately for new users and will “gradually take effect” for all current subscribers.

“Our new rates reflect the investment we’ve made in our service and library, allowing us to keep producing the shows, documentaries, and films that our members like while also investing in talent and the creative sector. We provide a variety of options so that members may choose a pricing that is right for them”, says Netflix spokesperson.

We haven’t heard much from the company about the Netflix price hike, but the company’s justification for the previous one in 2021 was more investment: the company planned to spend $19 billion that year – $2 billion more than in 2020 – to bring more shows, in the highest quality, to your streaming service screens.

You may always downgrade to Full HD only on the regular plan if you don’t want to pay the newest prices for the premium package with 4K streaming.

Existing members will get notification through email 30 days before the change takes effect, depending on their paying cycle.