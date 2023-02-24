Netflix Reduces Subscription Prices In More Than 30 Countries

Advertisement

We already shared with you guys a few weeks back that Netflix has expanded its new policy that aims to prevent users from sharing their passwords with others. This step has been taken in an attempt to increase the company’s revenue. However, the news left many users quite upset. Now, the good piece of information is that the company is cutting Netflix subscription prices in multiple countries around the world in order to boost the number of subscriptions.

Netflix subscription Prices Reduced in some regions

According to the latest reports, the streaming giant, Netflix has announced that it’s reducing subscription prices in more than 30 countries. The list of countries includes:

Yemen

Jordan

Libya

Iran

Kenya

Croatia

Slovenia

Bulgaria

Nicaragua

Ecuador

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

the Philippines

Netflix subscriptions are now 50% cheaper in some countries. A company’s spokesperson even confirmed that the streaming giant is updating the prices of its plans in some regions however, he didn’t specify exactly where. The point worth mentioning here is that the prices will remain the same in key Netflix markets including the US, UK, Canada, France, Spain, Germany, Mexico, and Brazil.

Back in 2022, Netflix increased the price of its subscription plans around the world. We have heard a couple of times when the company announced it was cutting its prices otherwise we haven’t heard any such good news. There had been no official words but this move certainly to gain new subscribers amid the streaming war.

Netflix says those users who share their passwords with friends and family are responsible for cutting more than 200,000 Netflix subscribers in the first quarter of 2022. According to Netflix, the platform has more than 100 million users who don’t pay for a Netflix subscription. That’s why Netflix is now preventing people from sharing their passwords with others who don’t live in the same house. Let me tell you that this system was first introduced in some Latin American countries and then expanded to Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain.

The actual problem is that Netflix is considerably more expensive than its competitors. Netflix Premium subscription price is $19.99 per month. On the other hand, Apple TV+ costs only $6.99 per month and Disney+ costs $7.99 per month. So, the company is now aiming to boost subscriptions by cutting the prices of Netflix plans.

