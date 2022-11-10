If you were waiting to try the new layout of the Google Home App, then be happy. Because Google has rolled out the public preview of the app. For that reason, you need to sign up inside the app itself.

To get started, you’ll request an invite within the Google Home app for Android and iOS, which takes a couple of steps. Also, this is not an immediate process. You have to wait a while to be accepted. If the preview is available to you, you have to follow these steps.

You Can Now Test out the New Google Home App by Following these Steps

Go to Google Home’s Settings menu.

There, you’ll be able to see Public Preview under General.

You can then click on Request invite to try out the preview.

The Google Home app opens with a “Request invite” button.

Click on “Request invite” to sign up.

If you are successfully signed up, you are free to use a whole host of new features, like the new Favorites pages. This new setting makes it easy to “favourite” devices, cameras, and in the future, Automations. So you can quickly access them and see live streams when you open the app. Meanwhile, you can use the new Spaces feature to quickly check out and control similar devices like lights, Wi-Fi devices, and cameras.

You can also now enable new triggers for Routines for these smart devices. That means you can use a motion sensor to turn on lights and your TV when you walk into a room or have your robot vacuum and your security cameras turn on when your lock your door.

It is worth mentioning here that the public preview usually brings bugs with itself. So make sure that your device has powerful antivirus software. If you don’t want to put your security at risk, it is better to wait for the full update.

