Google Pixel 8 Leak Hints At Codenames, New Tensor Chip & More RAM

While everyone is talking about how good the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are, we’ve already started getting leaks and rumors about their follow-ups due toward the end of next year. Recently, a new report about the alleged Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro surfaced online. The upcoming handsets by the search giant, Google are expected to come with high-end features. The reports claim that Google is all set to double down on the performance for its next flagship lineup, offering a better processor and more RAM to go with Google Pixel 8.

Here Is Everything We Know So Far Regarding Google Pixel 8

The reports couldn’t explicitly verify if the two leaked handsets are indeed the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, however, many of their attributes align with a typical Android flagship. The recently leaked handset Codenamed Husky and Shiba are tipped to be the upcoming Google Pixel phones. They will pack 12GB of RAM, putting them right at the top of the spectrum.

Husky is supposedly said to be the Pro Model which has a display resolution of 2822 x 1344 pixels while Shiba will settle for the standard 2268 x 1080 resolution, just like the Pixel 7. If we compare them to the current Pixel 7 models, these screen resolutions clearly indicate a slightly changed display aspect ratio for shorter displays.

Both handsets are going to use a new Tensor chip, codenamed Zuma. The Tensor G3 is expected to be a custom version of the upcoming Samsung Exynos 2300 processor. It is likely based on the 3nm process node with an added feature of Google’s machine learning and AI skills. Moreover, the Tensor G3 may reuse the G5300 5G modem from the Tensor G2. The point worth mentioning here is that it itself didn’t prove to be that big of an upgrade over the unimpressive modem on the first Tensor chip in our experience.

Reports claim that the two phones are in fact classic Google phones rather than foldable. If you are hoping to hear about the long-rumored Pixel Fold, you’ll probably have to wait a bit longer. In a typical Google fashion, we will hopefully get an early peek at the next Pixel flagships during the Google I/O 2023. Stay tuned!

