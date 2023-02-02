New Logo of Lahore Qalandars copied from Stock Image

Advertisement

thEvery now and then we come across such news associated with cricket which are quite funny. Just recently, Shaheen Afridi, Club Captain of Lahore Qalandars’ came up with a new Logo of Lahore Qalandars. He said that he will be getting logo for the Lahore Qalandars’ kit ready himself and everyone was anxiously waiting to see it. However, the logo has stunned people and Pakistani cricket fans throughout the world not for its uniqueness and high quality design but for something else.

The fans of the team were thrilled with the are work but this excitement could not live for a long time since the logo was simply copied as it is from the stock image website AdobeStock.

This is quite shameful for a team and a big error from the team since its not only created controversy over social media but also raised concern about the authenticity and moral character of the team since they had claimed that Shaheen Afridi himself had created their stolen emblem.

Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana has revealed that Shaheen Afridi, the skipper will design new uniform for eight season of Pakistan Super League (PSL), however, the outcome was not very pleasing.

Here’s the new Logo of Lahore Qalandars

The Lahore Qalandars logo reportedly designed by Shaheen Shah Afridi bears a stark resemblance to an emblem available on the Adobe Stock website. It's uploaded there as a "JK design concept template".#LahoreQalandars pic.twitter.com/PzurwUUnVf — azhar khan (@azharkhn4) February 1, 2023

Apart from copying the stock images many critics were also of the opinion that this new logo do not represent the team at any way. While the team is getting ready for the upcoming PSL, Lahore’s new uniforms are expected to be presented in the coming days.

Let’s see how the team will respond to this accusation.

