The once-trendsetting social platform, Instagram, seems to have lost its lustre. The new report highlights the decline of Instagram. The main reason behind this is that Instagram is pumping more content from accounts that you don’t follow into your main IG feed. On contrary, people are considering TikTok a home of entertainment or more engaging.

New Report Highlights the Decline of Instagram – TikTok Becomes New Home of Entertainment

TikTok gives its users the option of a ‘For You’ feed which shows algorithmically-selected clips, based on your viewing habits. On the other hand, Instagram is showing you more and more stuff that it thinks you’ll like.

The Wall Street Journal reported that it had seen copies of internal research documents titled “Creators x Reels State of the Union 2022” which was released in August. That report claimed that Instagram users are not spending much time watching these short-form videos, and “most Reels users have no engagement whatsoever.”

The report further revealed that users are spending less than 17.6 million hours a day getting their fix of Reels. Meanwhile, TikTok users spend 197.8 million hours on the platform, 10 times as much as those watching on Meta’s apps.

And the company is reportedly putting a big part of the blame on its lack of content creators and influencers making use of Reels. Of the 11 million users named creators on Instagram in the U.S., just 2.3 million posts each month.

Whatsoever, Meta has lightly denied the claims, by stating that the usage data doesn’t provide the full picture. Though it declined to add any more context – which is Meta’s usual process when it can’t dispel such with its own insight.

