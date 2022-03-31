New Update of WhatsApp Improves the Voice Messages

In the prevailing times the most common mode of communication with the loved ones is via the over the different social apps. Every app is trying its best to facilitate their user and they are updated accordingly. Recently we have seen quite a few improvement from WhatsApp. The main focus of the improvement is on their voice messages.

According to WhatsApp company around 7 billion voice messages are sent from the platform daily. The update will enable us to pause the voice message while recording and resuming it when ready. It will also give the option of drafting the voice message and the message can be previewed in draft mode.

The other improvement will be in the playing back of the messages even if we go out of the chat screen. With this improvement we will be able to multitask or check respond to other messages. This update will be welcomed more as it would confine the user to the screen while listening to the voice message and would not be able to check or respond while listening to the music.

The “waveform visualization” which shows the visual representation of the voice message; it will be available on all devices. This feature is already available on WhatsApp Android app.

Another upgrade from WhatsApp is the “remember playback.” As the name suggests the app would enable the user to resume listening to the voice message where the user left off.

The other upgrade will come in changing the speed of the “forwarded messages”. This fast playback of messages was available for normal messages and now it will be available for forwarded messages too.

These mentioned updates will be available in the coming few weeks. So stay tuned for the users response to these upgrades, once they are launched.

