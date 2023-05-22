New WhatsApp Update Will Reportedly Bring Sticker-Maker Tool

It would not be wrong to say that the messaging giant, WhatsApp is a go-to app for millions of users worldwide. The platform keeps introducing new features and updates to improve users’ experience. Recently, some reports claim that WhatsApp is working on a new update expected to make conversations among users more fun. So, are you ready? The new WhatsApp Update will reportedly bring many new features including the in-app sticker maker tool.

A New WhatsApp Update Will Roll Out Soon

According to WaBetaInfo, the upcoming WhatsApp update will allow users to create stickers right within the app. The point worth mentioning here is that it is currently under development and not yet available to beta testers as well. The new update will allow WhatsApp users to create stickers from their images quickly. WaBetaInfo stated:

“This feature uses iOS 16 APIs to extract a subject right out of an image and then, it is automatically converted into a sticker in the app,”

Let’s have a look at that:

It is pretty obvious from the above-mentioned screenshot that the upcoming sticker tool will be available within the chat share action sheet. It will allow users to choose a photo from their gallery. After that WhatsApp will provide them with some amazing tools to edit the image including the ability to remove the background.

The best part about this upcoming feature is that users will not have to download third-party apps to make stickers as they do right now. It will provide them with a more native experience while making stickers. This tool will be available on WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop. However, iOS users will also get additional tools when this upcoming feature becomes accessible to them.

Also Read: Zong 4G Joins Hands with Resource Linked to Empower Pakistan’s Corporate Sector with Digital Connectivity Solutions – PhoneWorld