Nintendo announces a new Pokémon Scarlet & Violet-flavored Switch

Whenever the games from Nintendo come to market, a huge hype is seen as people are very much excited due to the best features and graphics associated with these games. Now, the company has launched the most anticipated Pokemon Scarlet and Violet game. While these games are welcomed wholeheartedly due to the manufacturer behind them but they have got massive popularity now due to the inclusion of orange and grape-flavored OLED Switch which means Pokémon Scarlet & Violet-flavored Switch is on its way.

It seems that when the company will launch a new flagship game, it will come with a special edition switch. The Nintendo Switch having OLED Model: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition will launch on November 18th and retails at $359.99. If someone wants to have a fancy paint job featuring Scarlet and Violet’s new legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon, they will have to pay $10 extra bucks than the regular stark white SWOLED.

Also, Nintendo has released a trailer of ScarVi that reveals all the information about the game and tells us what actually to expect from the game. The trailer shows an evil team star that is a group of rebellious students who do not listen to anyone but themselves. The overall trailer is quite interesting but the actual picture can only be explained when we get more details of the game.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launch on November 18th on the Nintendo Switch which means we will have to wait for some more time to enjoy this game. Are you excited?

