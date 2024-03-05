No More Talks of Social Media Ban as Senator Withdraws Resolution

The proposed social media ban was up for discussion in the Upper House of Pakistan yesterday. However, as expected, the criticism came from all corners, which pressured Senator Bahramand Tangi to withdraw his resolution. The motive behind the social media ban was to “save the young generation from their negative and devastating effects,” according to Senator.

During the Senate session, lawmaker Tangi maintained that the tabling of a resolution regarding any matter is the right of the Senate member, however, he is withdrawing the resolution. At that time, the opposition benches tried to express their views on the issue, but the deputy chairman of the Senate didn’t give permission by saying that as the resolution was quashed, no discussion could be held on it.

Earlier, Senator Tangi, in his resolution, showed concern over the use of social media platforms against the “interests of the country through negative and malicious propaganda against the armed forces of Pakistan.” In addition, he said that vested interests were using such social platforms to propagate fake news and misinformation regarding different issues. He also argued that such elements are trying to create and promote fake leadership in the country to fool the youth.

“The Senate of Pakistan, therefore, recommends to the Government to put a ban on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter (X) and Youtube to save the young generation from their negative and devastating effects,” it concluded