Sri Lanka Blocks Social media Platforms After Imposing curfew

Sri Lanka temporarily blocked social media platforms on Sunday, an independent internet monitoring service and local media outlets reported. All famous social media platforms including Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp appeared blocked out for people.

Sri Lanka Blocks Social media Platforms After Imposing a curfew

The latest restrictions come after the government on Saturday implemented a countrywide curfew as protests against the government’s handling of the economic crisis turned violent. Moreover, the telecommunications Regulatory Commission Chairman Jayantha de Silva told Reuters.

“The social media block is temporary and imposed due to special instructions given by the Defence Ministry. It was imposed in the interests of the country and people to maintain calm,”

Internet monitoring organisation NetBlocks said real-time network data showed that Sri Lanka had imposed a nationwide social media blackout. It was restricting access to platforms including Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and Instagram amid widespread protests.

The country’s Minister for Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa said in a tweet that he would “never condone the blocking of social media”.

“The availability of VPN, just like I’m using now, makes such bans completely useless. I urge the authorities to think more progressively and reconsider this decision.”

President Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency on Friday, raising fears of a crackdown on protests as the country grapples with rising prices, shortages of essentials and rolling power cuts.

