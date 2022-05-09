How to record a TikTok video on a Chromebook

TikTok is designed primarily to be used on a vertical smartphone screen. You don’t have to use your iPhone or Android phone, though. We’ll explain how to record TikTok video on a Chromebook

Using a smartphone app on a PC may seem contradictory, but Chromebooks are adaptable. Many of them have touch screens and can function as tablets. When it comes to using TikTok on ChromeOS, you have a couple of options.

How Do I Use My Chromebook To Record Tiktok?

Select the Launcher in the corner of the Chromebook screen to start recording your Tiktok Video on a Chromebook. Using the search and discovery command, you can access the camera app. By clicking the video icon, you can now begin recording. After you’ve finished recording, look for your video thumbnail in the lower right corner.

The desktop website for TikTok is substantially similar to the mobile apps. Open the Chrome browser on your Chromebook and go to tiktok.com. The first step is to “Log In.”

Following that, you’ll see all of your usual TikTok options in a new layout. The top right corner houses uploading, messaging, and the inbox.

On the left, there are options for “For You,” “Following,” and “Live.”

Just like in the app, you may navigate up and down through the videos. The videos have Like, Comment, and Share buttons on the right side.

The Android app will be more difficult to operate on low-powered Chromebooks than the web version. In most cases, the web version will provide a better experience, but you can try both and channel surf at your leisure.