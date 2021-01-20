HMD has finally launched the Nokia 8.3 5G in Pakistan after lots of rumors and speculations. This premium mid-range phone comes with 5G and Zeiss-made optics. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and built on top of a 7nm manufacturing process.

The internal storage of the phone is 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The company has shipped 8.3 with Android10, but it’s upgradable to Android11.

Nokia Launches 8.3 5G in Pakistan

The powerhouse of the phones is fueled by a 4500 mAh battery that fast charges over 18W. Moreover, the ‘Adaptive Battery’ feature gives you 2-day battery life.

When it comes to the design of Nokia 8.3, there is a donut-like camera housing on the back and Nokia’s branding stamped on the chin while the fingerprint scanner is embedded in the power button.

For google assistant, you will find a dedicated button. For better sound, speakers are using Nokia’s own OZO Audio and a 3.5mm headphone jack is also available. The phone is supporting NFC.

Nokia 8.3 display measures 6.81” with a 1080P generic IPS LCD. The screen also has a hole-punch cutout. without any enhanced touch sampling, HDR, or screen refreshing features.

The camera section is consist of a 64MP primary sensor and a wide f/1.9 lens. While the 8MP camera gives ultra-wide shots. On other hand, the macro and portrait modes are powered by a pair of 2MP sensors. The handset shoots 4K videos at 60fps, made steady with electronic image stabilization. For selfies, 24MP lens is available on the front. The price of the Nokia 8.3 5G is Rs. 115,000.

