Nothing Phone (1) to have a Transparent Back

The Carl Pei founder of the Nothing phone and Tom Howard the head of their’ s design revealed that their new phone will be coming with a transparent back. The new device will be getting an extended teaser campaign.

According to the head of design they wanted to bring “the whole inside out” but it had an issue as in doing so they had to bring out over 400 component of the device. But the company has decided on showcasing the camera and wireless charging coil of the device.

Mr. Howard says that the camera and the wireless charging coil are such components of the device whose insides are never seen by the users. The head of the design said that they had to overhaul the entire manufacturing process in order to highlight them.

Mr. Carl Pei the founder of the device said that from the very start the device has its own unique recognizable, iconic deign language; they standout. The “Phone (1) and Ear (1) are part of the family. The other products that will be part of the family will also follow the same philosophy.

Mr. Pei while talking of its unique design claimed that other than their company and Apple company has such a design that they standout. The Nothing company’s different intrinsic design is its edge over the other companies.

The Nothing company founder is of the believe that the design of the device should not only give the device an attractive look. The design and the functions of the device should go hand in hand and complement one another.

Regarding the frame of the device, there is not enough information. It is said that the Nothing (1)’s frame will be made from recycled aluminum. The aluminum is used in effort to reduce the e-waste and initial carbon footprint.

