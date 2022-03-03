“Nothing” First Smartphone Rumored to Launch Next Month

The smartphone brand Essential was last year acquired by Nothing. All its intellectual properties and brand assets were shifted to Nothing company. Since the acquisition it is believed that Nothing company has been working on a smartphone. The new “Nothing” first smartphone rumors intensified in October 2021 and now a recent report by TechCrunch suggests that the new “Nothing” first smartphone will be reaching the market by next month i.e. April.

The company Nothing was founded by Carl Pei, who is also the co-founder of OnePlus. Their first product was a pair of earbuds. They had a unique transparent design. They were priced at entry level at $100. Though they had a very refreshing design but only the looks or aesthetics cannot promise the product to top the charts.

Till now no specifics or any info about the hardware that will be used in the upcoming new smartphone is known other than the “elements of transparency” similar to the Nothings first pair of earbuds.

The co-founder of the OnePlus Carl Pei, at the Mobile Word Congress had been in meetings with the key industry executives regarding the upcoming Nothing smartphone. TechCrunch confirmed that they had seen a photo of a meeting with Carl Pei and a Qualcomm executive.

The new smartphone news are very exciting. It will be a tough competition for the company as the market leaders and holders are at another level. But as Nothing comes under the halo-effect of the “OnePlus and OPPO” company we can expect the same level of technology in the new smartphone. Expecting it to give a tough time to the old players of the market, is a wishful thinking but with the “OnePlus and OPPO” as parent company one cannot expect less. So lets wait for further leaks and rumors that can give more insight about the upcoming device.

