Nothing Phones May Get These Exclusive Features Pretty Soon

Let me tell you that we still have no information regarding what these features would be and how they would function. Comments under Carl Pei’s tweet are flooded with suggestions for possible features like file sharing, screen sharing, Glyph sync, audio sharing, and more. However, Nothing isn’t spilling the tea just yet. Carl Pei is nowadays asking fans or users whether they have friends and family members who they could probably use such features with.

The notable point is that bringing exclusive features that work only between Nothing phones and perhaps other Nothing devices is very identical to Apple’s Continuity approach. The interesting thing is that we need to see if the company can implement tools like AirDrop, Continuity Camera, Markup, and Sketch. We hope to also see exclusive features that will let Nothing’s handsets interact better with its earbuds. However, these all are just our anticipations yet. We will have to wait and watch this game for now. Hopefully, we’ll hear more about these potential cross-device features from Nothing alongside the Phone 2’s upcoming launch. So, brace yourselves as the launch seems imminent.