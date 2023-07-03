Nothing Phones May Get These Exclusive Features Pretty Soon
The highly anticipated Nothing Phone 2 is on the ridge of launch. Together with that, Nothing’s software team is also on overdrive. Reports claim that Nothing OS 2.0 will likely make its way alongside the new smartphone. The point worth mentioning here is that the new upcoming Nothing software will also be coming to Nothing Phone 1 sometime in August. The most interesting piece of news is that we might see some exciting Nothing-exclusive features pretty soon. It means that soon Nothing phones will get features that work with nothing but Nothing 😉
Nothing Phones Will Get Some Exclusive Features In Future
According to Carl Pei:
“The company may be working on new features that only work between Nothing phones and other Nothing devices.”
Let me tell you that we still have no information regarding what these features would be and how they would function. Comments under Carl Pei’s tweet are flooded with suggestions for possible features like file sharing, screen sharing, Glyph sync, audio sharing, and more. However, Nothing isn’t spilling the tea just yet. Carl Pei is nowadays asking fans or users whether they have friends and family members who they could probably use such features with.
The notable point is that bringing exclusive features that work only between Nothing phones and perhaps other Nothing devices is very identical to Apple’s Continuity approach. The interesting thing is that we need to see if the company can implement tools like AirDrop, Continuity Camera, Markup, and Sketch. We hope to also see exclusive features that will let Nothing’s handsets interact better with its earbuds. However, these all are just our anticipations yet. We will have to wait and watch this game for now. Hopefully, we’ll hear more about these potential cross-device features from Nothing alongside the Phone 2’s upcoming launch. So, brace yourselves as the launch seems imminent.