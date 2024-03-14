Now Buy PUBG UCs With Telenor Mobile Balance on Midasbuy

PUBG MOBILE is one of the famous battle royale shooter games with over 1 billion players worldwide. Telenor brings an amazing offer for all PUBG fans. All Telenor customers playing the PUBG Mobile Game can purchase the UCs with Telenor Mobile Balance on Midasbuy. For all those unaware, UC is a game currency or gaming digital point available at a fixed rate at the official PUBG mobile portal. It is needed for Royal Pass, Elite Pass, New Characters Unlock, Buy New Skins, and Other Materials while playing PUBG. The good piece of news is that now you don’t need a credit/debit card to buy UCs. You can easily buy them via Telenor Mobile Balance on Midasbuy.

How to Buy PUBG UCs Via Telenor Mobile Balance in Pakistan?

Telenor’s SIM load/balance is enough to buy PUBG UC in Pakistan from Midasbuy. All you need to do is follow these steps and get anything in PUBG with unknown cash and become a pro player. So, what are you waiting for? Enhance your PUBGM experience with Telenor!

Head to the official Midasbuy PK Portal (Be careful and open the “PK” version).

Tap on the “Buy” button on the front screen.

button on the front screen. Verify your identity by entering the correct PUBG ID in the “Player ID Verification” section.

section. Select “Telenor” in the payment method.

Choose the product with its correct price from the list provided by PUBG UC.

Click “Pay Now” when the final value of the UC (unknown cash) you selected appears.

Provide the SMS confirmation key received from the authorities.

In the end, Midasbuy will deduct the balance from your prepaid or postpaid Telenor SIM.

You will get the UC to your “PUBG ID” that you typed above.

Buying UCs via Telenor load is quite an easy method. So, what are you waiting for? If you are a Telenor customer and love playing PUBG, this is the best service for you!