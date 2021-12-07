Google chat has been testing multiple features in Gmail. While much was not revealed regarding the company’s plans, one thing that was announced was the addition of functionality to chat within Gmail. As expected we knew that we would soon be able to send DM to our contact in Gmail but it turned out to be even bigger than that ie; the ability to call someone directly from Gmail.

While the year is just going to end in a couple of weeks, Google gave us one of the best news of the year: The ability to call someone by using Google Chat in Gmail. This functionality is currently launched for mobile users which means desktop users will have to wait for more.

Now Call someone directly from Gmail Through Google Chat

It means that from now on Gmail users on Android and iOS will be able to do audio calls from 1:1 chats in Google Chat within the mobile app. Currently, this new feature does not work on anything else than 1:1. It means now instead of shifting to the video conferencing apps for meetings, people can carry on meetings within the Gmail app.

For this, all users need to do is to select a phone or video icon on the top right corner of a 1:1 chat so that they can ring someone directly. Upon clicking on “join a call” from the Google Chat app, the user will be redirected to the Gmail app as the call takes place for that app.

For joining the call, one needs to select the phone or video within the 1:1 chat. While you would be on call, you will see the banner of the person with whom you are talking to. The chat also includes the call duration and Meet icon. The red phone and video icon that can be seen in the chat shows missed calls from someone.

This updated version of Gmail is rolling out to both Android and iOS users. It means in the next two weeks it will be received by everyone. All users need to do is update their Gmail apps to the latest version.

