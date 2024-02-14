NVIDIA recently unveiled a new chatbot, Chat with RTX, which runs directly on your PC and offers some exciting features. Unlike many chatbots that operate in the cloud, Chat with RTX accesses files and documents stored locally on your computer, enhancing its ability to provide personalized responses and insights.

One of the key features of Chat with RTX is its ability to analyze and summarize personal data. Users can feed the chatbot a selection of files, including .txt, .pdf, .doc/.docx, and .xml formats, and ask it questions based on that information. For example, you can ask it about a restaurant recommendation from a trip to Las Vegas, and it will scan your files for the relevant information.

NVIDIA Introduces Chat with RTX: A Local Chatbot with Powerful Personalization

Additionally, Chat with RTX integrates YouTube videos and playlists into its dataset. By adding a video URL, users can access knowledge contained in the video for contextual queries. This feature can be useful for obtaining travel recommendations based on favorite influencer videos or accessing tutorials and summaries from educational resources.

Despite its impressive capabilities, Chat with RTX is currently available only as a demo product, so users should expect some bugs and limitations. However, NVIDIA is likely to address these issues as users provide feedback and error reports.

One of the standout features of Chat with RTX is its focus on privacy and security. Unlike cloud-based chatbots, Chat with RTX processes sensitive data locally on your PC, eliminating the need to share it with third parties or have an internet connection. This approach not only enhances privacy but also makes the chatbot more contextually aware of your personal data.

It’s worth noting that Chat with RTX has some strict hardware requirements. It is compatible only with Windows PCs equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs or higher and at least 8GB of VRAM.

Overall, Chat with RTX represents a significant step toward a more personalized and contextually aware digital assistant. Its ability to access and analyze local files and integrate YouTube videos makes it a valuable tool for data research, especially for journalists and professionals analyzing collections of documents.

