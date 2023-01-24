The Unreal Engine 5 Demo Is So Photorealistic, Gamers Think It’s Real Life

Advertisement

The magnificent desert terrain in this Unreal Engine 5 sample looks almost too real to be a demo.

MAWI United GmbH has released a stunning new demo clip on the YouTube channel Digital Dreams, displaying the formidable capabilities of Unreal Engine 5.1. This photorealistic Unreal Engine 5 demo fooled even the most seasoned gamers into thinking they were experiencing the genuine thing.

The latest demo was created on an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 to display the capabilities of Nanite and Lumen technologies. The high-polygon asset count and real-time lighting provide for a stunning visual experience. The clip clocks in at a little over eight and a half minutes total time, and it switches between day and night scenes that are incredibly detailed. The video’s title implies that this is what a new Assassin’s Creed: Origins may look like if it were ever made.

New Unreal Engine 5 Demo Pushes NVIDIA RTX 4090 to its limits

Even while current-gen games probably won’t have this level of graphic quality (at least not yet), this fantastic demo might offer a peek at the future of gaming.

With NVIDIA TX 4090 you can have the ultimate surreal experience. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 is the best GPU that GeForce has ever made. It makes a huge boost in performance, efficiency, and graphics that are powered by AI. You can now experience ultra-high-performance gaming, incredibly detailed virtual worlds, unprecedented productivity, and new ways to create. It runs on the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture and has 24 GB of G6X memory to give gamers and creators the best experience possible. However, if you want to see this demo in all its brilliance, you should at least have an RTX2080 GPU and ideally an RTX3080.

Those interested in seeing what the Unreal Engine 5.1 demo looks like for themselves may do so right now by downloading and playing the demo. The direct download link to the clip can be found HERE.