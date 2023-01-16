Google and Nvidia share concerns on Microsoft and Activision Blizzard deal

Advertisement

We already know that Microsoft is facing a lawsuit over its deal with Activision Blizzard. Now, Google and Nvidia have reportedly shared concerns with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Microsoft and Activision Blizzard deal. The report revealed that their concerns relate to the power of Xbox Game Pass and Microsoft’s cloud streaming services, which may become a monopoly in the video game market.

The Bloomberg report revealed that Google and Nvidia said that Microsoft could gain an unfair advantage in the market for cloud, subscription and mobile gaming. The report further revealed that Nvidia was not directly opposed to the deal. However, it showed concerns worth addressing, like the need for everyone to have equal access to games.

Prior to these concerns, Microsoft acknowledged the potential issues with purchasing Activision Blizzard. The company claimed it had no desire to reduce access to games. Microsoft also offered ten-year non-exclusivity deals to Sony for major franchises including Call of Duty.

‘We are prepared to address and have been proactively addressing issues raised by regulators or competitors to ensure that the deal closes with confidence,’ David Cuddy, Microsoft spokesperson recently told Bloomberg. ‘We want people to have more access to games, not less.’

It is worth mentioning here that Nvidia has a clear stake in the fight. Its GeForce Now streaming service is a direct competitor to Microsoft’s cloud gaming service. Google has a similar interest in cloud gaming. However, its Stadia cloud streaming service is set to shut down in 2023.

Both companies will appear as witnesses as the FTC lawsuit progresses.