OnePlus Ace 2V: The Official Name Of Dimensity 9000 Phone

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is all set to announce a new Ace smartphone. There had been many rumors swirling regarding this handset. They are even suggesting that the upcoming Oneplus Phone would be called OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity 9000. If it came out to be true then OnePlus Ace 2V is the official name of the Dimensity 9000 Phone. However, a few leaked images revealed that the phone will not be visually similar to the Ace 2.

The President of OnePlus China recently posted an image on their Weibo account, revealing the new phone. The smartphone will have an alert slider on the top right side, way above the power key that is sported in the middle. In addition, there is the volume rocker on the left-hand side. Let me tell you that the post does not explicitly confirm that the Ace 2V will have a Dimensity 9000 chipset. However, Li did say it will have a “flagship experience”, which is a 4nm SoC. It is obvious from the picture that the sensor for the main camera on the back is expected to be 64 MP with an OmniVision sensor instead of 50 MP Sony IMX890.

OnePlus Ace 2V Specs, launch Date & Features

OnePlus hasn’t officially unveiled the Ace 2V’s specs sheet yet, however, the AnTuTu listing has wrapped off a few features and specs. The upcoming handset will come with the Dimensity 9000 SoC as mentioned above. In addition to that it will sport 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, and Android 13. The upcoming Ace 2V is also expected to pack a 120Hz screen.

Reports claim that there will 64MP primary camera. The fast charging is also reportedly to take a hit and be limited to 80W. OnePlus has revealed yesterday that it will be called the OnePlus Ace 2V, and today, it announced the OnePlus Ace 2V Launch date as well. The smartphone will make its debut in China on March 7 at 2:30 PM local time.

The launch is still a week away, so, we can expect OnePlus to reveal more details about the Ace 2V in order to build hype around it. Stay tuned!

