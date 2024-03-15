OnePlus Ace 3V To Boast Extremely Excellent Battery Life, Claims President

OnePlus Ace 3V has been in the pipeline of rumors since the beginning of this year. The much-anticipated OnePlus Phone is all set to wrap off next week. The company posted several teasers about the upcoming midrange handset. According to the latest reports, Ace 3V will come with a 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM version and 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage.

Louis Jie, President of OnePlus China claims that the phone will have “extremely excellent” battery life. He recently posted a screenshot on his Weibo page. He claims that the Ace 3V will perform better in the long run as compared to the OnePlus 12. For all those unaware, the OnePlus 12 has a massive 5400 mAh battery divided into two cells. On a single charge, it can last for 18 hours and 10 minutes. Now imagine what Ace 3v will deliver if it has a better battery department as compared to the OnePlus 12. Several rumors are swirling that the upcoming phone will make it outside China under the name Nord 4.

The upcoming OnePlus Ace 3V is expected to feature an OLED panel bragging a high-resolution 1.5K display. It will boast a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, vowing vibrant visuals and seamless scrolling. If we talk about the camera department, the handset will come with a 16-megapixel front-facing selfie snapper. On the other hand, the rear setup is tipped to house a powerful 50-megapixel main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support. Moreover, it will provide sharp and enduring shots even in challenging conditions. The smartphone will run ColorOS 14-based Android 14 straight out of the box.

Under the hood, the Ace 3V is anticipated to be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. It will deliver robust performance and efficient multitasking capabilities. The smartphone will come with a potential storage capacity of 512 GB and a massive 5,500 mAh battery. The battery will support by 100W fast charging technology, guaranteeing extended usage without recurring recharges.