OnePlus Ace 3V Launch Teased by OnePlus President

Last year, OnePlus introduced three Ace-branded smartphones exclusively in China. Building on this momentum, the brand has already unveiled the OnePlus Ace 3. It features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Recent reports indicate that OnePlus is preparing to expand its Ace lineup in the domestic market with the imminent launch of the Ace 3V and Ace 3 Pro models. Of particular interest is the Ace 3V, rumored to claim the title of the world’s first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. Today, the OnePlus President for China officially announced the impending launch of the Ace 3V. It signals the brand’s commitment to delivering innovative and high-performance devices to its users.

The statement from OnePlus China President Li Jie Louis confirms the imminent arrival of the OnePlus Ace 3V. However, the exact launch date remains undisclosed. The teaser hints at a release scheduled for this month. It suggests that eager fans can anticipate the unveiling of the Ace 3V, equipped with advanced AI capabilities.

Louis’ announcement regarding the OnePlus Ace 3V coincided with Qualcomm’s announcement of its next chipset unveiling on March 18 in China. Speculation suggests that this event may introduce the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. Given this context, there is anticipation that the Ace 3V will likely make its debut during the fourth week of March, aligning with Qualcomm’s chipset launch event.

OnePlus ACE 3V Expected Specifications

1: Display:

There are rumors that the OnePlus Ace 3V will feature an OLED display with a high resolution of 1.5K. It will offer sharp and detailed visuals. With a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the display will provide smoother transitions and fluid motion, enhancing the viewing experience. This combination of high resolution and refresh rate is ideal for gaming, multimedia consumption, and general usage, delivering vibrant and responsive visuals.



2: Camera Setup:

On the front, the device is rumored to sport a 16-megapixel camera, ensuring high-quality selfies and clear video calls. The rear camera setup is anticipated to include a 50-megapixel primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). OIS helps reduce blur caused by shaky hands, resulting in sharper and more focused photos, especially in low-light conditions. This camera configuration indicates the device’s focus on providing users with versatile and capable photography capabilities for capturing moments with clarity and detail.



3: Operating System:

The OnePlus Ace 3V is expected to run on ColorOS 14, which is based on Android 14. ColorOS 14 offers a feature-rich and customizable user experience, with enhancements to performance, security, and user interface elements. Android 14 brings various improvements and new features, including enhanced privacy settings, improved notifications, and better performance optimization. The combination of ColorOS 14 and Android 14 ensures that users have access to the latest software innovations.



4: Leaked Schematic:

The leaked schematic provides a visual representation of the device’s design. It showcases its overall form factor and layout of key components. While specific design details may vary, the schematic suggests a sleek and modern design with minimal bezels and a centered punch-hole camera on the front. It offers insights into the device’s aesthetics and ergonomics. It gives potential users an idea of what to expect regarding build quality and design elements.



5: Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Chipset:

The OnePlus Ace 3V is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, offering high-performance computing capabilities. This chipset is designed to deliver efficient multitasking, smooth gaming experiences, and improved energy efficiency, ensuring optimal performance for various tasks.



6: 16 GB of RAM:

With 16 GB of RAM, the device will provide ample memory for running multiple apps simultaneously and switching between them seamlessly. The generous RAM capacity ensures smooth performance, even when running resource-intensive applications or games.



7: 512 GB or 1 TB of storage:

The OnePlus Ace 3V will offer 512 GB or 1 TB storage options, providing users with ample space to store their files, apps, photos, videos, and more. This extensive storage capacity caters to users with large storage needs, ensuring they have plenty of room for their digital content.



8: 5,500mAh Battery with 100W Charging:

Equipped with a sizable 5,500mAh battery, the device will offer long-lasting battery life, allowing users to go longer between charges. Additionally, the inclusion of 100W charging technology enables fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their devices and minimize downtime.



9: Additional Features:

The OnePlus Ace 3V will include several other features to enhance functionality and the user experience. These may include an alert slider for convenient control over notifications, an in-screen fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication, an IR blaster for controlling compatible electronic devices, and dual speakers for immersive audio experiences.

