OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specs Surfaced Online
No doubt, we are quite close to the end of the year and the early 2023 mobile launches. The good piece of info is that several leaks regarding the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 have started to emerge. The latest leak appears to reveal the full specs of the upcoming handset, the OnePlus Nord CE 3. Let’s get started.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Expected Specs & Features
According to the latest reports, the complete spec sheet of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 has recently surfaced online. According to the leak, the upcoming handset is expected to flaunt a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. In addition to that, it is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G chip. Moreover, the smartphone could offer 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as well.
If we talk about the cameras, it looks like the CE 3 will have a triple-camera setup. The handset is expected to have a 108MP main sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor, just like the OnePlus Nord CE 2 lite. However, it will be quite different from the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G which had an ultrawide sensor instead of a depth sensor. Last but not the least, the CE 3 is also expected to have a 16MP selfie camera.
The leak has further revealed that the CE 3 may have a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a 5,000mAh battery, and 67W fast charging support. The point worth mentioning here is that it would put the charging speed above a lot of flagship phones. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was launched in February this year. So, it’s quite possible that OnePlus could be planning to release the OnePlus Nord CE 3 around the same time next year. However, there had been no official words regarding the dates yet.
