OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specs Surfaced Online

According to the latest reports, the complete spec sheet of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 has recently surfaced online. According to the leak, the upcoming handset is expected to flaunt a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. In addition to that, it is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G chip. Moreover, the smartphone could offer 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as well.

If we talk about the cameras, it looks like the CE 3 will have a triple-camera setup. The handset is expected to have a 108MP main sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor, just like the OnePlus Nord CE 2 lite. However, it will be quite different from the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G which had an ultrawide sensor instead of a depth sensor. Last but not the least, the CE 3 is also expected to have a 16MP selfie camera.