Onward Mobility’s shut down Leads to Failure in BlackBerry Launch

Onward Mobility had announced in 2020 that they will be reviving BlackBerry-branded phones. The concept of reviving the phone by the development of ultra-secure smartphones with a physical keyboard facility. The manufacturing company was working on this keyboard-toting phone but suddenly the company’s shutdown news hit the market which lead to the closure of the project of BlackBerry Launch.

The new BlackBerry phones’ launch was announced in 2020 and according to resources, the manufacturing company Onward Mobility was functioning day and night for the inauguration but it couldn’t make it on the launch date in 2021. But the company at that time still pledged to deliver the product in 2022. Sadly the manufacturer announced the company’s shutdown and hence the demise of the project of the revival of BlackBerry-branded phones.

The rumors of the possible closure of the company was in the air for many days. These roots back from the reports by a few days back the company was selling its mobile-related patent portfolio for roughly $600 million which was a very less amount. Later it was also told that the CEO is opposing the licensing of the BlackBerry name further for any smartphone. These buzzes got confirmation when Onward Mobility posted a farewell message on its website saying

“We want to thank you all for the tremendous amount of support that you have given us since we first launched Onward Mobility. However, it is with great sadness that we announce that Onward Mobility will be shutting down, and we will no longer be proceeding with the development of an ultra-secure smartphone with a physical keyboard.”

This news is a shock for those who are always on the hunt for the phones with a physical keyboard. The old android phones made by TCL serve as an alternative option, which has this feature, but they are aging. After BlackBerry’s demise, eyes go towards Unihertz Titan Pocket which might be of some use with the features people are searching for.

