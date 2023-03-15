OpenAI Launches GPT-4 & ChatGPT Plus Members Can Use it Right Away!

OpenAI has released GPT-4, a more accurate version of ChatGPT’s language model. However, the chatbot is still not perfect. It is pertinent to mention here that ChatGPT is an AI-driven chat model that generates narratives, stories, essays, articles, and other types of text. The long-awaited GPT-4 update accepts images as inputs but continues to produce text as output.

OpenAI referred to it as “the latest milestone in its endeavor to scale up deep learning”, and said its performance on several professional and academic standards was comparable to that of humans. For instance, it passed a simulated bar exam with a score in the top ten percent of all test-takers.

Compared to GPT-3.5, the company reduced the model’s tendency to react to requests for restricted content by 82%. And it answers sensitive inquiries such as medical advice and self-harm 29% more frequently in accordance with the company’s policies.

In this regard, OpenAI said,

We anticipate GPT-4 to become a valuable tool for enhancing people’s life by powering numerous applications. There is still more work to be done, and we look forward to enhancing this model through the collaborative efforts of the community as it builds upon, explores, and contributes to it.

While being more accurate than its predecessor, the new system nevertheless contains factual inaccuracies. In one of the instances provided by OpenAI, Elvis Presley was identified as the son of an actor.

Furthermore, like its predecessor, GPT-4 has awareness of events occurring after September 2021 and is unable to learn from its past mistakes. But, OpenAI has enhanced many of the safety aspects of GPT-4. The new version is available for anyone who subscribes to ChatGPT Plus for $20 per month.